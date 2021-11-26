Redditor Claims Last Night In Soho ‘Plagiarised Whole Story From Scooby-Doo’

The first half of Soho is Eloise moves to London but because of her not getting along with her roommates, she finds a place run by a little old woman, there she starts having visions about Sandie and how incredible her life is before she starts to go down a spiral after seeing Sandie be forced to prostitution.

After she realizes what happened with Sandie, Eloise starts to see ghosts or apparitions of the men that had their way with Sandie. This affects her as she’s constantly having these visions of men trying to approach her.

It’s meant to be seen as scary and it really takes a tool on Eloise who just don’t seem to be able to stop these vision and is having to deal with these men constantly following and trying to approach her.