Reese Witherspoon Is Hosting A Legally Blonde Reunion Tonight
Elle Woods got into Harvard Law School, she busted a killer using haircare tips, and she’s now reuniting her old Legally Blonde friends in the midst of a global pandemic. What, like it’s hard?
Reese Witherspoon has managed to round up the likes of Emmett (Luke Wilson), Paulette (Jennifer Coolidge) and even Warner (Matthew Davis), bringing together the familiar faces almost 20 years since the release of the beloved comedy.
The reunion is taking place in honour of hunger relief charity World Central Kitchen, and will see the cast virtually reunite tonight, October 20, on Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine YouTube channel at 6.15pm ET.
The actor teased the reunion with a few clips shared to her Instagram – check it out below:
Fans of the film will know that the no-good Warner dumped Elle when he went off to Harvard, but Witherspoon teased the possibility that they’d put the past behind them.
She wrote:
Ohmigod you guys!! It’s a Legally Blonde Reunion. We laughed, we cried and we may or may not have done the bend & snap for old times sake!
For the first time in 20 years, join me and the #LegallyBlonde cast tomorrow at 3:15PM PST on the @hellosunshine YouTube channel! PS: Don’t you want to see if Elle & Warner finally make up?
Alongside Elle, Emmett, Paulette and Warner at the reunion will be best friend Vivian (Selma Blair), Brooke Windham (Ali Larter), Professor Stromwell (Holland Taylor), Margot (Jessica Cauffiel) and Serena McGuire (Alanna Ubach).
The reunion comes ahead of the release of Legally Blonde 3, which will see Witherspoon return to the role of Elle in 2022.
CreditsReese Witherspoon/Instagram
