Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About ‘Embarrassing And Dumb’ 2013 Arrest

But, you know what — [it] turns out I breathe air. I bleed the same way. I make dumb decisions. I make great decisions. I’m just a human being. We’re all just the same as each other and we’re all trying to find what our special skills are. My special skill is storytelling but that doesn’t mean I’m a special person.

But I did something really stupid. Talent doesn’t make you a good person. But a big value in my family was: ‘Are you a good person?’