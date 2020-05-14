Reese Witherspoon Set To Star In Two New Netflix Rom-Coms PA Images/MGM

Reese Witherspoon is set to take a break from playing dark, complicated TV characters to star in two brand new rom-coms.

Because no matter how exciting or dramatic the twists and turns of Big Little Lies or Little Fires Everywhere may be, you just can’t go wrong with a good, old-fashioned, laugh-out-loud love story.

Your Place or Mine and The Cactus are set to be released on Netflix, and as well as starring in the new films Witherspoon will act as producer through her production company Hello Sunshine.

Your Place or Mine tells the story of two long-distance best friends whose lives are changed when one decides to pursue a lifelong dream, and the other volunteers to keep an eye on their teenage son while they’re doing so.

The film is based on an original script from Aline Brosh McKenna, whose script credits include The Devil Wears Prada and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. McKenna will also direct the film as her feature debut.

Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will also produce through Aggregate Films as part of their first-look deal with Netflix, Deadline reports.

If Your Place or Mine doesn’t successfully fill the rom-com void, then hopefully The Cactus will do the trick as it focuses on a woman who unexpectedly falls pregnant at 45 and is forced to rethink the structured life she has created.

The protagonist soon finds herself on an unconventional journey towards love and family, through which she learns to embrace the unexpected things in life.

The film is based on Sarah Haywood’s bestselling novel of the same name, which was also Witherspoon’s book club pick last June.

Commenting on her involvement in the films, Witherspoon said:

We have been looking for the right feature opportunities to collaborate with Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and the entire team at Netflix for a while and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with them on these two romantic comedies. Both Sarah Haywood’s and Aline Brosh McKenna’s stories blend everything we love about traditional Rom-Coms with strong, smart and determined female leads.

There is no release date for the films yet, but hopefully it won’t be long before our screens are filled with all the rom-com clichés the films might have to offer.