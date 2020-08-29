unilad
Remake Of Eddie Murphy’s Haunted Mansion In The Works From Disney

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 29 Aug 2020 18:35
Disney is developing a remake of Eddie Murphy’s Haunted Mansion, with Ghostbusters writer Katie Dippold tipped to pen the script.

The live-action feature will be produced by Dan Lin and his Rideback banner, following the success of his Aladdin remake, which harnessed more than $1 billion at the global box office.

Eddie Murphy starred in the Disney film, which was released in 2003 and grossed at $182 million worldwide.

However, the movie wasn’t as well received as had been hoped by the studio, and it currently sits at just 14% on the Tomatometer on film rating site Rotten Tomatoes.

The synopsis for the movie reads:

Workaholic real estate agent Jim Evers (Eddie Murphy) is accused by his wife, Sara (Marsha Thomason), of neglecting his son (Marc John Jefferies) and daughter (Aree Davis), so he takes the family on a vacation.

Along the way, the family stops off at a sinister mansion that Jim has been asked to sell, only to discover it’s haunted by Master Gracey (Nathaniel Parker); his stern butler, Ramsley (Terence Stamp); and two other servants who need some help breaking a curse.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a Haunted Mansion remake has been in the pipelines, as Guillermo del Toro is said to have spent years attempting to develop a remake starring Ryan Gosling, however it was deemed to be a bit too scary for the movie’s intended younger audiences.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, this is when the studio turned to Dippold to try and find the right scary but humorous tone for the movie.

Emma Rosemurgey

