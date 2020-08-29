Remake Of Eddie Murphy’s Haunted Mansion In The Works From Disney

Workaholic real estate agent Jim Evers (Eddie Murphy) is accused by his wife, Sara (Marsha Thomason), of neglecting his son (Marc John Jefferies) and daughter (Aree Davis), so he takes the family on a vacation.

Along the way, the family stops off at a sinister mansion that Jim has been asked to sell, only to discover it’s haunted by Master Gracey (Nathaniel Parker); his stern butler, Ramsley (Terence Stamp); and two other servants who need some help breaking a curse.