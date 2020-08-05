Ren & Stimpy Reboot In The Works At Comedy Central
25 years after it ended on Nickelodeon, The Ren & Stimpy Show is getting a reboot with Comedy Central.
The adult cartoon classic is going to be ‘reimagined’ and, while there’s little information on it just yet, it’s said the ViacomCBS-owned cable network plans to hire a new creative team for it.
For those of you who aren’t familiar with the show, it’s about a psychotic Chihuahua (Ren), and a dimwitted Manx cat (Stimpy) who have a host of unusual adventures. The show first debuted back in 1991.
Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer for ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group said, ‘I want to thank our partners at Nick Animation as we reimagine these iconic characters with a new creative team.’
ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group president Chris McCarthy added:
We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio.
Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head and Clone High as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations.
All four classic 90s cartoons are being produced by ViacomCBS’s in-house productions teams with the likes of Nickelodeon – where Ren & Stimpy was originally aired – overseeing the new take. South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head and Clone High were all from MTV Studios.
The original series of Ren & Stimpy ran for five seasons and nearly 100 episodes but, despite proving popular, received criticism for its adult content and lack of educational value, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Well, it looks like this series will be no-kids-allowed, so worry not comedy Karens.
