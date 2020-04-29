ABC News’s Will Reeve Left Mortified After Viewers Pointed Out He Wasn’t Wearing Any Trousers With Suit On Good Morning America

We’re all guilty of letting our standards slip a bit clothing-wise while we work from home, but one news reporter was left horrified after he was caught red-handed wearing a shirt and jacket with no trousers.

Now, to be fair to ABC News reporter Will Reeve, this is pretty much standard work from home attire for anyone who knows they’re going to be on camera.

Actor John Krasinski admitted to wearing comfy trousers alongside his suit jacket on his new YouTube series Some Good News, and I myself made a similar move just yesterday when I stealthily removed my arms from my dressing gown so it didn’t look like I spend all day wrapped in fuzz – which, for the record, I do.

It’s got to be said, then, that Reeve – who is the son of Superman actor Christopher Reeve – wasn’t actually doing anything that dramatic, but the key is not getting caught, and that’s where his cunning plan met its downfall.

The reporter appeared on Good Morning America yesterday, April 28, where he joined the hosts to discuss pharmacies using drones to deliver prescriptions to patients.

At first, Reeve looked perfectly presentable as he appeared on screen, wearing a smart blue shirt and grey jacket. The lower-third graphic cut him off at the waist, making it easy to assume he was wearing trousers beneath.

When the screen split to show both the presenters and Reeve, however, it quickly became clear that the reporter was sitting bare-legged.

He appeared to be at least wearing boxers, so it wasn’t like he’d accidentally flashed the entire nation, but Reeve still had good reason to be embarrassed.

Reeve’s unfortunate blunder quickly spread online, so before long the reporter had no choice but to acknowledge it.

He joked about his newfound fame, writing: ‘I have ARRIVED’, before quickly changing his tone, adding: ‘in the most hilariously mortifying way possible’.

He later released a funny statement on the matter, writing:

Trying to be efficient I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning. The camera angle, along with friends, family and several hundred strangers on the social media made me rethink my morning routine. Any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video call at home are most welcome. Now, back to work. Wearing pants.

While the reporter was a good sport about the whole thing, he has no one to blame but himself. I mean, it’s not like he had a cameraman who’d purposefully angled the lens to show off Reeve’s bare skin – he set that camera up himself.

After having his bare thighs broadcast for all to see, I’m sure Reeve won’t be attempting to get away with his work-from-home attire again any time soon. Unless he decides to tilt the camera up a bit, that is.