Rescue Dog To Become Disney Star In Lady And The Tramp Live Action Remake

HALO Animal Rescue/Disney D23

Rags to riches stories are always intriguing, but when there’s dogs involved it’s just down right adorable.

Such is the case with a dog named Monte, who just a year ago was living at the HALO Animal Rescue shelter in Phoenix, Arizona. Now, however, Monte is on his way to Hollywood stardom.

The two-year-old pupper has been cast as the Tramp in Disney’s forthcoming live action remake of, you guessed it, Lady and the Tramp.

We have a celebrity dog in our midst! Check out Monte, he was adopted last year from HALO and originally came from Las… Posted by HALO Animal Rescue on Monday, August 12, 2019

According to People, Monte was rescued from a kill-shelter in New Mexico by HALO Animal Rescue, before being transferred to an adoption shelter in Phoenix. Monte was then adopted by one of the film’s animal trainers called Mark Forbes.

While Tramp will be portrayed by the rescue dog Monte, his onscreen partner Lady will be played by a talented Cocker Spaniel called Rose.

Heather Allen, president and CEO of HALO, was reportedly told Monte was being adopted for a top secret project, though she had no idea what and was just excited he was going to a good home, as per ComicBook. Thankfully, the project turned out to be a pretty special one.

Disney D23

Speaking to AZCentral, Allen said:

He was adopted from us in April of 2018, and we knew that the people that were meeting with him were considering him to be a Hollywood star, but we didn’t know for what, because it was top secret. We knew he had the potential to become a Hollywood dog [because] when he arrived at the shelter he was super friendly, he greets people right away, he gives kisses, he loves attention, he knows ‘sit’ and he knows how to walk well on a leash.

The remake of the classic 1955 animated film will see Justin Theroux lend his vocal talents to Tramp, while Tessa Thompson lends hers for Lady.

The new film will be available from November 12, 2019, exclusively on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+.

K.C. Bailey/Disney

Elsewhere, Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born) will give his southern drawl to the bloodhound Trust, musician Janelle Monae will star as Peg, while Extras star Ashley Jensen will voice Jock.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]