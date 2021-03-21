Resident Evil Movie Officially Titled Welcome To Raccoon City

The big thing for this movie is tone. The thing I loved about the games is they were just scary as hell and that is very much what I wanted to. That atmosphere – it’s rain, it’s constantly dark, it’s creepy. Raccoon City is kind of this rotten character in the movie and that sort of atmosphere in the games I wanted to put in [the film]…

We have two very separate locations but we split people off into their worlds. One is more of a siege movie style with the police station, and then you have the mansion which is creepy as f*ck.