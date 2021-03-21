Resident Evil Movie Officially Titled Welcome To Raccoon City
Johannes Roberts’ upcoming Resident Evil film has officially been titled Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.
Created as an adaption of the first two Resident Evil games, the upcoming film will be set in the year 1998 and will include main characters from both titles.
Chris and Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Leon S. Kennedy are all set to make an appearance in the movie, which will detail what happens when the city is infiltrated by infected zombies.
Director Roberts revealed the title for the film during an interview with IGN at SXSW, and though it is based on the video games it is completely unrelated to the franchise previously directed by Paul W.S. Anderson.
Roberts has said his creation will be more horror-focussed than the last franchise, describing one of his main locations as ‘creepy as f*ck’.
Fans will recognise scenes including the city and police station from Resident Evil 2 and the mansion from Resident Evil 1 – it’s the latter that Roberts drew attention to during his interview.
He commented:
The big thing for this movie is tone. The thing I loved about the games is they were just scary as hell and that is very much what I wanted to. That atmosphere – it’s rain, it’s constantly dark, it’s creepy. Raccoon City is kind of this rotten character in the movie and that sort of atmosphere in the games I wanted to put in [the film]…
We have two very separate locations but we split people off into their worlds. One is more of a siege movie style with the police station, and then you have the mansion which is creepy as f*ck.
Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City is set to star Maze Runner’s Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia and Neal McDonough.
