‘Restore The Snyderverse’ Trends As Justice League Fans Demand More Movies

by : Emily Brown on : 22 Mar 2021 15:04
'Restore The Snyderverse' Trends As Justice League Fans Demand More Movies

The hashtag ‘#RestoreTheSynderverse’ started to trend on Twitter as fans of Zack Snyder’s Justice League demand more from the director. 

The highly-anticipated ‘Snyder Cut’ was finally released last week following years of campaigning and pleading from fans, allowing viewers to finally see Snyder’s take on the film after directorial duties were taken over by Joss Whedon.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League proved to offer a very different experience than Whedon’s 2017 version, and though it was met with mixed reviews from film buffs, some enjoyed the film so much that they wasted no time in asking for more.

Zack Snyder's Justice LeagueWarner Bros.

Tweets with the phrase ‘Restore The Synderverse’ quickly began popping up following the release of the Snyder Cut, with fans praising the director’s take on the film and urging Warner Bros. to take on his direction in the future.

One fan described Synder’s version of Justice League as ‘one of the best movies of this decade,’ adding: ‘A second and third would make it the best trilogy ever made. Warner Brothers would be throwing Millions away if they didn’t…’

Another Twitter user challenged Warner Bros. directly, writing: ‘I’ll ask this again. In what world does #SnyderCut not get the sequels and spinoffs? Its a litmus test for @wbpictures. Do this wrong and you will lose a bucket load of fans. And don’t you dare cite competing with Mickey Mouse. #restorethesynderverse.’

Considering fans essentially managed to will the Snyder Cut into existence, it’s entirely possible that their persistence will have some sway in the future of the DC universe, if Warner Bros. are willing to play along. Only time will tell!

