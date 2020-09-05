Rey Mysterio To Star In New Animated Series For Cartoon Network

Rey Mysterio will tell the story of one of the most iconic luchador, a figure admired by all and star of the ring, but he will also delve into a great secret: unimaginable forces threaten our world and he will be a fundamental part of that fight.

When their number one fan discovers this secret, together they will immerse themselves in a world where the excitement and adrenaline of wrestling coexists with mystery, mythology, history, magic and supernatural beings.