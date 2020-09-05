unilad
Rey Mysterio To Star In New Animated Series For Cartoon Network

by : Cameron Frew on : 05 Sep 2020 12:00
Booyaka booyaka, 619! Rey Mysterio is getting his own animated series on Cartoon Network.

The world of WWE is no stranger to cartoons; back in 2014, John Cena, Triple H, Vince McMahon, Kane and many others made an appearance in Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery.

However, masked wrestler Rey Myserio – real name Oscar Gutierrez Rubio – will headline his own show for Cartoon Network Latin America, simply named Rey Mysterio.

WWE Rey MysterioWWE Rey MysterioWWE

The news was announced during Cartoon Network Day at the 2020 PixelAtl Festival, with the show set to be produced by the founders of ¡Viva Calavera!

The synopsis for the show, as per Lucha Central, reads: 

Rey Mysterio will tell the story of one of the most iconic luchador, a figure admired by all and star of the ring, but he will also delve into a great secret: unimaginable forces threaten our world and he will be a fundamental part of that fight.

When their number one fan discovers this secret, together they will immerse themselves in a world where the excitement and adrenaline of wrestling coexists with mystery, mythology, history, magic and supernatural beings.

For the wrestling fans, here’s some nostalgia: 

Speaking at the festival’s panel, Mysterio said, ‘After 35 years of career and multiple achievements, I was still missing something. I always wanted an animated series with the character of Rey Mysterio and when [animators] Hermanos Calavera presented their idea to me, I was immediately captivated.’

He added, ‘Working with Cartoon Network has been incredible, I can’t think of anyone better than this group to make this project a reality.’

As the series is still being developed, there’s currently no official release date for Rey Mysterio.

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

