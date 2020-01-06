Rian Johnson Working On Knives Out Sequel With Daniel Craig

Lionsgate

In news which will no doubt be music to the ears of many murder mystery fans, Rian Johnson is working on a Knives Out sequel with Daniel Craig.

Johnson has announced he is already developing a sequel focusing on Craig’s super smart character Benoit Blanc, with the narrative reportedly involving a brand new case.

Best of all, the 46-year-old filmmaker has emphasised his eagerness to make the film pretty sharpish, ideally within the next year.

PA

Johnson dropped this much longed for bombshell to The Hollywood Reporter while attending Lionsgate’s pre-Golden Globes party on Saturday night.

Producing partner Ram Bergman claimed Craig was also keen to reprise his portrayal of Detective Blanc, stating, ‘Daniel had so much fun doing it, and he wants to do more’. A far better reaction than his previous responses to Bond sequels.

Although Lionsgate has yet to officially greenlight a Knives Out sequel, the success of the original suggests they would be all too keen to recreate that box office magic.

Bringing in an incredible $247 million worldwide, Knives Out boasted a star-studded cast including Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer and Toni Collette.

Lionsgate

As reported by Showbiz 411, Johnson has been ‘commissioned’ to write the sequel to Knives Out, which ‘will have all new characters and a crime to solve for Benoit Blanc’.

With Benoit Blanc often likened to Hercule Poirot for our times, there’s certainly potential for further films beyond the initial two.

You can catch Knives Out at cinemas nationwide now.

