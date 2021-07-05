Richard Donner, Director Of Superman, Lethal Weapon & The Goonies, Dies Aged 91

PA Images/Warner Bros.

Richard Donner, the legendary director behind Superman, Lethal Weapon and The Goonies, has died aged 91.

Donner was born in New York City on April 24, 1930. Though starting his entertainment career with the intent of becoming an actor, he eventually stepped into directing with episodes of Steve McQueen’s western serial Wanted: Dead or Alive and the Chuck Connors western The Rifleman.

Advert 10

Before emerging as one of Hollywood’s most reputable talents in the ’70s and ’80s, he worked on a wide array of TV shows, including The Fugitive, Combat!, Get Smart, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., The Wild Wild West, Gilligan’s Island, Kojak, Tales from the Crypt and The Twilight Zone‘s famous ‘Nightmare at 20,000 Feet’ episode with William Shatner.

Warner Bros.

Of course, everyone knows Donner for his insane run of movies: The Omen, Superman, Superman II (as long as it’s the director’s cut), The Goonies (this writer’s favourite movie of all time), Lethal Weapon, Scrooged and Lethal Weapon 2, among others.

Donner passed away today, July 5. His death was confirmed by his wife, producer Lauren Schuler Donner and his business manager, as reported by Deadline.

Advert 10

Warner Bros.

Last year, it was revealed he was expected to return for a fifth Lethal Weapon movie, with Mel Gibson and Danny Glover also reprising their roles.

He also told The Telegraph it’d be the last film he’d direct. ‘This is the final one. It’s both my privilege and duty to put it to bed. It’s exciting, actually,’ he said. ‘It’s the last one, I’ll promise you that.’