Richard Hammond Seen In Same Car That Almost Killed Him In Horrific Top Gear Crash

BBC/Drivetribe

In 2006, Richard Hammond nearly lost his life in a high-speed crash on Top Gear. After 15 years, he got back behind the wheel of the same car.

The incident took place at Elvington airfield near York, where the former co-presenter went for a spin in the Vampire Dragster. This wasn’t just any vehicle, of course: it was capable of speeds of up to 370mph. While he wasn’t officially trying to break the land speed record, it’s believed he reached 314mph.

Advert 10

Disaster struck, however. At around 288mph, the front-right tyre blew out, causing the car to go off-road and roll over, all while dragging Hammond’s helmet across the ground. By the time he was recovered, the car was upside down and ‘dug in’ into the grass.

Hammond suffered a ‘significant brain injury’ and was in a coma for two weeks, later suffering from post-traumatic amnesia and drastically-shortened memory retention. Even then, he pulled through and returned to Top Gear, later moving onto The Grand Tour alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May.

Fast-forward to now. In a new video from Drivetribe, a social website launched by Hammond and his co-stars, he spoke about the company’s plans for 2022 before returning to the dragster. ‘I’ll be doing what I promised myself I would never do and get back into the Vampire Dragster that so very, very nearly killed me,’ he says in the clip.

Advert 10

‘Hello again. You look in better shape than last time I saw you anyway,’ he says, before cramming himself into the car. ‘What’s odd is, I remember the last time I got in this thing, but I don’t remember getting out. So technically I’m still in it.’

He takes a deep breath before saying, ‘Tell you what, Mike? You can do this one mate.’ The video ends with a ‘Coming Soon’ caption, implying someone is actually going to drive the dragster again.

It’s still unclear if it’ll be Hammond at the time of writing.

Advert 10

BBC

It’s on its way to half a million views, with thousands of comments praising Hammond for getting near the car at all. ‘Trust me, if I was Hammond I wouldn’t even go near that thing without having a panic attack. Got to give it to him, he’s brave. Well done Richard,’ one user wrote.

‘I must say to Hammond that he is quite brave for just being by that car and facing the trauma. A brilliant man,’ another commented.