Richard Madden Rumoured For Bodyguard Series 2

Richard Madden is set to return for a second series of Bodyguard, according to a new report.

The 2018 series, written by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, was a massive hit on the BBC. As well as being the most-watched show of that year in the UK, its finale attracted a whopping 11 million people, with six million more catching up on iPlayer.

Madden played PS David Budd, with the show following him as he’s appointed principal protection officer for Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes).

With Mercurio’s work on Line of Duty finished for the time being and Madden awaiting the release of Marvel’s Eternals, the pair are reportedly ready to reunite for a second chapter of Bodyguard, The Sun reports.

‘The drama is the most eagerly-anticipated in the world of TV and all the stars are finally aligning. Mercurio has always been too preoccupied with Line of Duty to apply himself to Bodyguard II, and after the show’s success, Madden was snapped up by Hollywood,’ a source told the publication.

‘Now with both men available, the creative process has kicked off and the BBC are thrilled it could materialise within the next two years.’

Mercurio hasn’t been particularly forthcoming with any answers regarding another series of Bodyguard. ‘I can exclusively reveal that there are no plans for me to answer that question,’ he earlier said.

‘I learned a lot from the success of Bodyguard. It was heartening to see how an audience would come to something that is fresh and original. Bodyguard was just an original concept and people hit the ground running with it. I would love to do something in the next couple of years.’

