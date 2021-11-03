Richard Madeley Addresses Piers Morgan Replacement Rumours Live On Good Morning Britain

Richard has always maintained he would never do GMB full-time, as he loves his life as it is. But as the weeks have gone by, and he’s proven a constant hit with viewers, he’s really got into his stride and has been enjoying it more and more.

He polls really well with fans and ratings have steadily been on the rise again over the past six months. After a couple of meetings with ITV bosses, he was offered a staff contract. And after consulting with his family, especially wife Judy, he decided ‘sod it’ — and to go for it.

I’m A Celebrity will effectively be the perfect launch pad to start the new gig, and he’s a brilliant addition to the GMB squad.