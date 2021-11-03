Richard Madeley Addresses Piers Morgan Replacement Rumours Live On Good Morning Britain
Richard Madeley has addressed rumours that he’s replacing Piers Morgan while live on Good Morning Britain.
Morgan famously stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain back in March after weather presenter Alex Beresford called him out for his various comments about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.
On March 9, 2021, Morgan left his position with immediate effect, and daytime TV legend Madeley has regularly stepped in to fill his seat, proving popular with viewers.
This week, The Sun reported that Madeley will be taking over Morgan’s old job full-time after a ‘heart-to-heart’ with wife and long-time presenting partner, Judy Finnigan.
A source told the publication that Madeley is set to take up the breakfast gig after appearing on the next season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, claiming that he is in the process of finalising an estimated £300,000 annual salary.
As per this source:
Richard has always maintained he would never do GMB full-time, as he loves his life as it is. But as the weeks have gone by, and he’s proven a constant hit with viewers, he’s really got into his stride and has been enjoying it more and more.
He polls really well with fans and ratings have steadily been on the rise again over the past six months. After a couple of meetings with ITV bosses, he was offered a staff contract. And after consulting with his family, especially wife Judy, he decided ‘sod it’ — and to go for it.
I’m A Celebrity will effectively be the perfect launch pad to start the new gig, and he’s a brilliant addition to the GMB squad.
However, Madeley laughed this morning while fielding questions about becoming the new ‘Mr Susanna Reid’, remarking, ‘I think someone’s put two and two together and got four and a half’.
Denying rumours about the widely-discussed job role, Madeley confirmed he would continue making appearances on GMB after his upcoming stint on I’m A Celeb, clarifying, ‘I will be doing the show down the line, along with lots of other people.’
Topics: Film and TV, Good Morning Britain, Now, Piers Morgan