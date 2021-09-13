Richard Madeley Criticised While Being Compared To Alan Partridge On GMB – Again

ITV/BBC

Richard Madeley is back on Good Morning Britain and provided yet more fodder for the @AccidentalPartridge Twitter account.

After his musings about whether the Hitler Youth should have been put on trial at Nuremburg, viewers have been all ears for further Partridge-esque moments from the presenters, and it’s fair to say he hasn’t disappointed.

ITV

This week, it’s Madeley’s thoughts on COVID-19 that have got people on social media talking, as viewers raced to point out the contrast of the host’s calls for the nation to ‘learn to live with Covid’ and the visible Covid protocols in place in the GMB studio.

As Partridge moments go, it’s not one of the best, but at this point it’s difficult for Madeley to say anything without prompting instant comparisons to the This Time host.

BBC

‘Richard Madeley is back on GMB and three minutes in he is already full Partridge,’ one person tweeted, while another wrote, ‘Still not sure where Richard Madeley stops and Alan Partridge begins.’

At this point it’s not clear whether Madeley is intentionally leaning in to the comparisons, but his frequent appearances on the breakfast show are increasingly leaving less and less daylight between the real-life presenter and his fictional counterpart.

Whether it’s calling for a ‘mass booing’ of Southern rail or not realising that a guest he was interviewing was sitting next to him in the studio, Madeley’s commitment to voicing every thought that enters his head has become further proof that the line between parody and real life is shrinking every day.