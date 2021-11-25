Richard Madeley Quits I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Over Health Issue

ITV

Richard Madeley has left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here after falling unwell.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 65, was taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning ‘as a precaution’. While he was said to be on the mend, he’s since been forced to quit the ITV reality show.

Advert 10

Madeley posted a statement to his Instagram to explain. ‘Hello all! Richard here – firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution,’ he said.

‘By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.

‘Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue… even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle.

Advert 10

‘Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure – I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life.’

The health scare reportedly left campers ‘really upset and concerned… all of the crew and medics rushed to set to help him’. It also came after his ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ Bushtucker Trial attempt, in which he was covered in fish guts as he hunted for stars in a sewer of rotten fruit and veg.

‘I really hope I do get voted for the trials. The thing about this programme is you mustn’t go into it if you take yourself remotely seriously. I don’t and I am thoroughly looking forward to being covered in god knows what! You have to be prepared for people to laugh and I see this as a bloody great romp of fun!’ he earlier said.

Advert 10