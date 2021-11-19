Richard Madeley Responds To Alan Partridge Comparisons

Alamy

Richard Madeley has revealed what he thinks about the constant comparisons with comedic character Alan Partridge.

Played by Steve Coogan for 30 years, Partridge is a hapless broadcaster with a knack for saying the wrong thing and generally making a mess of things, though he did finally get his second series on the BBC with This Time With Alan Partridge.

As times have changed, the inspiration for Partridge has been refreshed, and in recent years many viewers have been left wondering how much of Alan is based off Madeley.

Madeley’s appearances on Good Morning Britain in particular have drawn parallels with Partridge, and the man himself has finally spoken out on the comparisons.

Per the Daily Express, Madeley reckons the comments saying his presenting style resembles Alan Partridge are ‘unfair’, though he said he ‘doesn’t care’ as it was important not to take things too seriously.

He said, ‘It’s so important in this business, and particularly the arena that I operate in, that you don’t take yourself seriously.

‘Because if you do, you’re going to have a very unhappy time. So if people want to take sentences that I say or little ponderings, [and think], ‘Oh, that’s so Alan Partridge,’ good luck to them.’

Madeley commented on the comparisons between himself and Partridge ahead of his appearance on reality show I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!, which due to Covid-19 restrictions will once again be taking place in Wales rather than the Australian jungle.

In fairness, it can be very difficult to tell whether a quote belongs to Partridge or Madeley, as the indy100 demonstrated when they recently released a quiz challenging readers to work out which one of them said what.

Some of Madeley’s more recent examples of going ‘full Partridge’ include musing about not going after the Hitler Youth during the Nuremburg trials as ‘something to reflect on’, asking Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer whether his deputy Angela Rayner was still his ‘best girl’ or talking about Kate Middleton’s ‘tiny, tiny waist’ when discussing climate change.

At the end of the day, it’s really not hard to see why people watching Madeley can’t help but see Alan Partridge on their screens.