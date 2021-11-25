Richard Madeley Rushed To Hospital From I’m A Celebrity Set

ITV

Richard Madeley has been rushed to hospital after falling ill on the set of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 65, took part in the ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ Bushtucker Trial last night, November 24, which saw him trying to find 10 stars while climbing through a sewer of rotten fruit and veg, rummaging around holes before eventually being drenched in fish guts. Unfortunately, he failed to unknot the strings.

In the early hours of this morning, medics arrived at Gwrych Castle to take Madeley to hospital after falling unwell during the night.

He was only taken to hospital as a precaution, but he’s now said to be ‘on the mend’, The Sun reports.

‘It was horrifying – campers were really upset and concerned, all of the crew and medics rushed to set to help him. It was a real scare for everyone involved,’ a source told the publication.

An ITV spokesperson also confirmed, ‘Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team. He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.’

ITV

Ahead of entering the castle, Madeley, who’s married to Judy Finnigan, appeared to be excited to take on the slimy, creepy-crawly challenges.

‘I really hope I do get voted for the trials. The thing about this programme is you mustn’t go into it if you take yourself remotely seriously. I don’t and I am thoroughly looking forward to being covered in god knows what! You have to be prepared for people to laugh and I see this as a bloody great romp of fun!’ he said.

‘It’s so important in this business, and particularly the arena that I operate in, that you don’t take yourself seriously. Because if you do, you’re going to have a very unhappy time. So if people want to take sentences that I say or little ponderings, [and think], ‘Oh, that’s so Alan Partridge,’ good luck to them,’ he said.