Richard Madeley Will Appear On I’m A Celebrity After Being Offered An Eye-Watering Fee

by : Cameron Frew on : 07 Oct 2021 09:11
Richard Madeley Will Appear On I’m A Celebrity After Being Offered An Eye-Watering FeeAlamy

Richard Madeley, the UK’s real-life Alan Partridge, has reportedly accepted an eye-watering offer for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Madeley – of This Morning, Richard & Judy and now, Good Morning Britain fame – wakes up each day and seems to choose chaos. Earlier this year, while discussing the prospect of Shamima Begum returning to the UK, he breezily compared her to the Hitler Youth. ‘That’s something to reflect on, I think,’ he said, as Susanna Reid sat stunned.

It’s one of several jaw-dropping moments in his TV presenting career. Really, he’s almost too perfect for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here – but where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Richard Madeley in Extra Camp. (ITV2)ITV2

Madeley has signed a contract estimated to be worth £200,000, The Sun reports. He’s said to be a ‘huge fan’ of the ITV reality series, pitting celebrities against each other in jungle games and having them endure camp life for a few weeks. Imagine him having to gobble on a witchetty grub?

The show’s producers have reportedly had their eyes on him for a long time, especially after appearing on the ITV2 spin-off Extra Camp, and this year he’ll finally star as the show spends another year at Gwrych Castle near Abergele, North Wales, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Richard’s been asked year after year but the timing has never been right. But now, finally, he’s said ‘Yes’. He’s a favourite with ITV execs. He’s brilliant off and on screen so it seemed as good a time as any to throw caution to the wind and eat animal bits,’ a source told the publication.

‘He’s a fantastic coup and a nailed-on fan favourite. Once you wind him up, off he goes – he will make for castle gold.’

