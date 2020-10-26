Rick And Morty Boss Says Morty Has New Female Relationship In Season Five Adult Swim

As Rick and Morty fans eagerly anticipate season five, show creator Dan Harmon has revealed the animated hit is right ‘on schedule,’ while hinting at an exciting new storyline.

Harmon was attending PaleyFest NY, when he suggested that the ongoing pandemic could have actually been beneficial in terms of Rick and Morty’s production – unlike the major delays we’ve seen in many live-action productions.

He said the whole remote working environment has actually been helpful in terms of the creative process.

Rick and Morty Adult Swim

‘We’re more on schedule than we’ve ever been. It kind of makes you have to focus on the whole process when you don’t have this office environment anymore,’ Harmon said, as per SyfyWire.

‘Everyone has to run this bee colony remotely, so the honey just gets made more consistently. It’s working for us.’

As it stands, we don’t actually know when fans can expect to be able to sit down and watch the new episodes, but Harmon did reveal a little sneak preview about what we can expect to see from the show.

He said:

There’s an episode in season five where Morty has a relationship with another female character that’s not Jessica. It’s just a great little story and my very, very long-time friend and collaborator Rob Schrab wrote it.

Rick And Morty Boss Says Morty Has New Female Relationship In Season Five PA Images

Meanwhile, the co-creator admitted that he often gets confused between the different series, because as it turns out, Harmon and the team are busy working on season six while season five is still in the production stages.

‘Immediately after this panel, I’ll be going and reviewing an animatic for a late season five episode, and yet we are very late [in the process of] writing season six,’ he explained.

‘I’m looking at finales for both seasons and then also refining the finale of one and then the premiere of the other. So, I can’t remember the differences.’

In 2018, Harmon and Justin Roiland signed a deal to create 70 new episodes of Rick and Morty, but if you think they had a plan for all those new shows, you’re sorely mistaken.

rick and morty Adult Swim

‘We don’t map it out. If we simply just keep writing in real time as fast as we can write… by now, that puts us years ahead of the air date of the most recent episode,’ Harmon explained.

‘The last thing we’d want to do in an environment like that is have a plan. We are the plan because we are the future. We’re the guys who wrote the stuff that they’re now drawing, so we make a tremendous effort to stay in the moment and never box ourselves in.’

Well, it’s clearly working for you, fellas.

While there’s currently no release date set for season five, UK fans will be able to catch Rick and Morty on E4 and All 4, while US viewers will see it air on Adult Swim.