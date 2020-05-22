Rick And Morty Creator Has 'No Idea' How Season Five Will Air Adult Swim

Rick and Morty is known for having an erratic release schedule, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change any time soon as creator Justin Roiland admitted he has ‘no idea’ how season five will air.

The wacky animated series made its debut in December 2013, and has kept fans on their toes ever since.

While many shows are fairly consistent in the amount of time they leave between seasons, those behind Rick and Morty seem to extend the show’s unpredictability to its release schedule as they vary the gap from one season to the next.

Season two arrived in summer 2015, and after the finale it took another a year and a half to get season three on air in 2017. The fourth season arrived more than two years later, though creators decided to split it into two separate chunks, releasing the first five episodes last autumn and holding back the last five episodes until the start of this month.

Fans are likely to find the random schedule frustrating, as they’re regularly left with little idea of when they might see the characters take on new adventures, but creator Justin Roiland seems to enjoy having things shaken up.

During an interview with /Film, Roiland was asked whether fans could expect season five to be split into two chunks in the same way season four has been.

As it turns out, the creator has no idea, and little control over the matter.

He explained:

I think it’s largely dependent on how quick the episodes can get produced. I know season five is mostly in the can. They’re still gonna be reworking when the animatics come back, so that can extend the process. I believe if they have the full ten episodes, they’ll release them without a split, but I honestly have no idea. That’s kind of a question that’s outside of my jurisdiction. They do what they think is best for the show.

Roiland went on to say he enjoyed the fact season four was split into two chunks, as he’s ‘always looking at some kind of alternate, new media way to release the show since it is mostly binged’.

The creator acknowledged that bingeing is ‘pretty standard’ nowadays, with fans asking: ‘When is it available for me to watch on my schedule?’

If he could have it his way, though, Roiland would release Rick and Morty in an entirely un-bingeable manner with just one episode per month.

He commented:

I’ve been saying we should drop an episode each month, just make it a big event. I like the idea of thinking outside the box with how any show is delivered to the masses. If you do one a month, the show is alive the whole year and you’re still buying us all the time we need to make them as good as they need to be.

Roiland admitted his one-episode-per-month idea might never happen, but stressed he has ‘brought that up in the past’. However, the fact that producers didn’t take him up on the idea ‘just goes to the point that [he has] no idea what the plan is for season five.’

The creator assured fans that whatever decision producers make will be the ‘right’ one, though whether fans agree may be debatable.