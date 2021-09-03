Rick And Morty Drops Live Action Teaser Starring Christopher Lloyd

Adult Swim

A live-action teaser for the final episode of the current Rick & Morty series has dropped, featuring none other than Back To The Future legend Christopher Lloyd as Rick himself.

The short clip shows the iconic actor channelling grandpa genius Rick Sanchez, burps and all, alongside Knives Out and It actor Jaeden Martell, who takes on the role of Morty. According to a caption, these live-action versions of the pair are from the C-132 universe.

It’s not clear whether the pair are set to feature in the series five finale, or whether the opportunity to see Lloyd in the role was simply too good a chance to pass up.

The show’s creators have acknowledged that the show itself was inspired by Back to the Future, with Lloyd’s character Doc serving as the inspiration for Rick. Over the years there have been several references to the iconic film series, but this latest tribute is the most meta yet.

Now 82, Lloyd has previously said he’d be willing to make a guest appearance on the show, telling the Phoenix New Times in 2018, ‘I don’t follow it closely, but I’ve seen a few episodes and I gotta tell you, I think it’s a lot of fun. I know it’s some kind of parody of Doc and Marty.’

The delayed finale of Rick & Morty series five is set to air on Adult Swim on September 5, with the first 60-minute episode in the show’s history.