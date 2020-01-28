Rick And Morty Get Trapped In Pringles Super Bowl Commercial

The premise of the Rick and Morty show is that they go to different universes – the multiverse, just infinite. They have interdimensional cable, and everything is possible within the world of Rick and Morty.

And we said, well, there’s probably something in that for us, to showcase the infinite possibilities of stacking different flavours of Pringles.

[Rick and Morty is] humourous, it’s quirky, but great numbers and fan following with that group… so that’s why we decided to go talk to the team at Rick and Morty.

We were really happy when [creators] Dan (Harmon) and Justin (Roiland) came back and said they’d love to partner with us. They must have seen something about Pringles that they liked, too.