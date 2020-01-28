Rick And Morty Get Trapped In Pringles Super Bowl Commercial
Pringles has released its commerical for this year’s Super Bowl and it involves everyone’s favourite mad scientist and his nervous grandson – aka, Rick and Morty.
Except, it’s not really Morty, because the teenager has been replaced with an enthusiastic robot who’s hungry for the stackable crisps.
The commercial opens with Rick watching a Pringles advert on TV, but he soon realises all is not as it seems.
Check out the advert here:
As soon as Morty arrives on the scene and starts sprouting a sales-worthy pitch about stacking Pringles to create new flavour combinations, Rick knows something’s up and tackles him to the ground.
As it turns out, the family have become trapped in a Pringles advert which is full to the brim of robot Mortys, all pushing for Rick to try different flavour combinations. Even the very infrastructure of the house has been taken over by the company, as Rick tears away the wallpaper to reveal the Pringles logo.
Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles, told The Drum the idea to partner with Rick and Morty came when the company drew parallels between its flavour stacking idea and the show’s ‘multiverse’ concept.
Maguire commented:
The premise of the Rick and Morty show is that they go to different universes – the multiverse, just infinite. They have interdimensional cable, and everything is possible within the world of Rick and Morty.
And we said, well, there’s probably something in that for us, to showcase the infinite possibilities of stacking different flavours of Pringles.
[Rick and Morty is] humourous, it’s quirky, but great numbers and fan following with that group… so that’s why we decided to go talk to the team at Rick and Morty.
We were really happy when [creators] Dan (Harmon) and Justin (Roiland) came back and said they’d love to partner with us. They must have seen something about Pringles that they liked, too.
As well as bringing Pringles into the world of Rick and Morty, the two teams have come up with a way to bring Rick and Morty into the world of Pringles, by creating Pickle Rick crisps.
The flavour will go on sale before the 2020 Super Bowl, meaning fans can stock up on them before settling down to watch the game.
Hopefully Rick and Morty will find a way to escape the world of Pringles, though I have to say, a world full of crisps doesn’t sound like the worst place to be trapped.
