Adult Swim

If you’re a Rick and Morty fan, the chances are you’ll have heard about the furore around a particular fan theory, which claims that Rick is actually Morty.

Advert

It’s confusing as hell, but it all goes back to a second Rick and Morty spin-off by Deen Digital, called Rick and Morty vs Genocider.

Sorry, but if you haven’t seen the episode yet, you’re about to read a heck of a lot of spoilers.

Also, you can check out the episode right here:

Advert

In the 8-minute short, Rick-C-137 (the Rick we all know and love), is being hunted down by Evil Morty and the Citadel of Ricks, who pose as a group called the Genociders, changing peoples’ memories and therefore altering reality.

Morty then heads for Japan in search of Rick, where he discovers that Tokyo citizens are disappearing. Once he finds Rick, who explains what the genociders are doing, Rick reassures Morty they’ll soon be reunited, before handing over a special potion that will turn him into a ‘Rip Van Winkle.’

The exchange comes to an end with Rick referring to Morty as ‘Rick Sanchez,’ before he heads off to become Super Rick while fighting off the Citadel.

Rick And Morty Just Confirmed Whether Rick Is Actually Morty Adult Swim

But it doesn’t stop there. In addition to referring to Morty as his own name, eagle-eyed fans spotted that Rick’s reflection also overlapped Morty’s face, leading to a fan theory that Rick actually IS Morty. Yep, I told you it was confusing,

At the end of the episode, Jerry calls Rick to say Morty has just been born, and so he takes a drink from his flask and puts down Morty’s potion bottle. The potion gives Morty all of Rick’s memories up until the moment Morty was born, and then turns Morty into Rick C-137 as time shifts itself to the time of Morty’s birth.

However, what’s important to remember is that all of this took place in a Rick and Morty short, rather than in the actual show, so if Rick IS Morty in this case, does that translate into the actual show?

Rick And Morty Just Confirmed Whether Rick Is Actually Morty Adult Swim

Advert

Well, co-creator Justin Roiland once said ‘technically everything is canon in an infinite multiverse,’ which means that Rick and Morty vs Genocider could be real. This idea could also be backed up by the fact that Adult Swim shared the episode to its official account, too.

At this stage, we have no idea whether future episodes will acknowledge any of this, but fans ought to keep their eyes peeled for the mystery potion.