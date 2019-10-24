Rick And Morty Release Hilarious Season 4 Synopsis Breakdown

Adult Swim

With one of the most loyal TV fanbases on the planet, the impending return of Rick And Morty is causing all sorts of excitement.

Now anticipation has reached boiling point after the team behind the animated sci-fi sitcom released a synopsis breakdown for season 4; full of the sort of quirky humour the ever-dedicated audience has come to expect.

Admittedly, solid plot details are a little thinthin on the ground with this synopsis breakdown. However, there are certainly quite a lot of ‘brohs’ going on here. As well as allusions to ‘lots of things in space’.

You can check out the trailer for season 4 of Rick and Morty below:

In a stream of tweets, the Rick And Morty team revealed the following episode-by-episode synopsis:

Edge Of Tomorty: Rick Die Repeat Morty goes nuts this time dawg. Rick does stuff. Season 4 premiere both. The Old Man And The Seat: We all have one thing in common broh. I don’t know broh. Watch this one. One Crew Over The Crewcoo’s Morty: Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets. Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktims Morty: Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh. Rattlestar Ricklactica: Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.

The fourth season is split into two parts. The first five episodes will kick off in November, with the last five landing on Earth in 2020. As of yet, there is no word as to how long this mid-season break will last for.

Fans famously had to wait over 18 months between season 2 and season 3. However, after Adult Swim ordered 70 more episodes back in 2018, creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have been gifted a bit more security to keep production rolling in a far more ‘schwifty’ fashion.

Speaking with Polygon in June 2018, Roiland said:

We‘re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security, Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.

Adult Swim

Rick And Morty season four will begin as of 10 November on Adult Swim. A UK release date has not yet been announced but it will be aired on Channel 4 for the first time.

