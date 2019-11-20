Rick And Morty Season 4 Episode 1 Has Been Uploaded To Pornhub

Adult Swim/Pornhub

Rick and Morty has long delivered the strange and unexpected, pulling audiences through various weird and wacky alternative dimensions.

Advertisements

And, of course, season four of Rick and Morty was never going to land on UK telly in a timely and orderly fashion.

However, even fans who are well used to the eccentric, offbeat humour of the show may be surprised to find the first episode of the new season has already been launched, hours before it was due to air on E4 on, um, Pornhub.

Advertisements

Adult Swim

You heard right. One ardent fan has uploaded the first couple of eps of Rick and Morty season four to the porn giant, no doubt leading to some confusion among those looking to ‘get schwifty’ in a much different way.

Many of those whose interests encompass both porn and witty adult animation have taken to social media to express their gratitude to the mysterious porn platform pirate.

One person tweeted:

The fact I have to watch new Rick and Morty episodes on Pornhub is both a blessing and a curse.

Another said:

Advertisements

I just watched the newest episode of Rick and Morty on Pornhub. Honestly life is crazy. The future is here, and it’s confusing.

Adult Swim

The vids have reportedly now been taken down, meaning you’ll now have to wait until the official launch.

Pornhub VP Corey Price told UNILAD:

Pornhub is fully compliant with the law. We respect all copyright requests and once we received some notifying us of the existence of Rick and Morty videos on our site, we had them quickly removed. We happen to be big fans of the show and recommend people check it out on Adult Swim or the appropriate channels.

Adult Swim

For all those law-abiding types who are waiting for the official E4 premiere, what is it we can expect as the interdimensional adventurers venture forth into their fourth season?

Advertisements

Last month, the Rick And Morty team revealed a suitably surreal episode-by-episode synopsis via Twitter, offering the following intriguing, and admittedly not mega-informative, descriptions:

Edge Of Tomorty: Rick Die Repeat Morty goes nuts this time dawg. Rick does stuff. Season 4 premiere both. The Old Man And The Seat: We all have one thing in common broh. I don’t know broh. Watch this one. One Crew Over The Crewcoo’s Morty: Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets. Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktims Morty: Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh. Rattlestar Ricklactica: Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.

Adult Swim

Initially, season four was due to blast into UK screens in January 2020, however impatience from the show’s famously devoted fanbase led to Channel 4 bumping up the premiere to November.

Ian Katz, Director of Programmes at Channel 4 said:

When we announced we would be airing Rick and Morty Series 4 on free to air TV in January we thought fans would be delighted. Instead they told us – in their droves – that it wasn’t nearly soon enough, so we’ve listened and brought forward the UK premiere to November 20th on E4 and All 4. Enjoy!

Adult Swim

The first episode of Rick and Morty season 4 will – legally – air at 10pm on E4 tonight, and is entitled Edge of ToMorty: Rick Die Rickpeat.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]