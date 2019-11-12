Rick And Morty Season 4 UK Air Date Brought Forward To November 20

Adult Swim

Christmas came early for fans of Rick and Morty over the weekend when season four made its debut, filling the mad scientist-shaped void in their lives.

Well, at least it did for fans in America. Those of us in the UK were less lucky, after we were told we’d have to wait until next year to see the characters get up to their usual misadventures.

Which, considering we’re already halfway through November doesn’t seem like too big a deal; two months isn’t too long to wait, surely? Especially because it’s already been an entire two years (!) since the finale of season three aired.

You can watch the trailer for season four below:

Apparently it is too long to wait though, with UK fans outraged they couldn’t catch up with their favourite eccentric characters immediately.

Not to worry though, because as of yesterday, it was officially confirmed the UK premiere of the fourth series will be shown on Wednesday November 20 at 10pm on E4. In other words, in a little over a week.

Director of Programmes at Channel 4 Ian Katz made the announcement on Twitter, explaining the decision was made solely because of the criticism they’d received from viewers of the show regarding its January release date.

He wrote:

OK Rick and Morty fans…you told us you were none too happy about having to wait till January to see Series 4 on Channel 4. We heard you! So we’re bringing forward its UK premiere to 10pm on Wednesday Nov 20 on E4, then streaming on All 4. Enjoy!

So it seems as though the moral of the story here is, if you really want something to go your way just moan about it on Twitter for a few weeks and voilà! Sorted.

The first episode of the fourth season has already aired in America, with fans describing it as a ‘must-watch’ and ‘one of the best episodes yet’ – so to be honest it’s no wonder UK viewers wanted a piece of the action.

Add to that the return of Mr. Poopybutthole, who can be seen in the trailer taking down an unsuspecting person quite epically with his cane, and I think we can all understand the need for the release date to be brought forward.

Rick and Morty season four will air on Wednesday November 20 on E4 at 10pm.

