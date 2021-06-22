Rick And Morty Season Five Confirms Major Character As Queer

Contains spoilers for Rick and Morty season five, episode one.

Season five of Rick and Morty is now officially underway, and creators kicked off the new season with a storyline that seems to confirm one of the show’s major characters is queer.

Titled Mort Dinner Rick Andre, the season’s first episode opened up with Beth and Jerry in what Chris Parnell, who voices Jerry, described as a ‘sex-positive place.’

The couple’s desire for passion is clear, so much so that they consider a threesome during the episode with Mr Nimbus, otherwise known as The King of the Ocean and Rick’s ‘greatest nemesis.’

The storyline brings the question mark around Jerry’s sexuality into the foreground after speculation about his potential queerness first came about after the season two episode Total Rickall, where Jerry pursues a relationship with Sleepy Gary. However, it later emerges this series of events didn’t happen in real life, and was in fact the work of a parasite.

The latest episode sees Jerry become fascinated by Nimbus, to the point where he worries he might even fall in love. The character remains devoted to Beth, but his actions throughout the episode indicate he is more likely to be bisexual or pansexual than heterosexual.

Speaking to Digital Spy about his character, Parnell said it is ‘fun’ to see the relationship between Jerry and Beth ‘change and evolve and grow’ throughout the series.

Rather than label the characters in the show with specific sexual preferences, Rick and Morty appears to integrate the spectrum of sexuality rather casually, such as with Rick’s pansexuality, which was made apparent through his sexual encounters with an entire planet of male and female aliens in season two.

