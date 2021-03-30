unilad
Advert

Rick And Morty Season Five Gets First Trailer

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 30 Mar 2021 15:10
Adult Swim

Rick and Morty fans rejoice because the season five trailer has finally dropped.

A first look at the popular Adult Swim cartoon’s upcoming season was first teased back in July, but the official trailer has now been released today, March 30.

Advert

The action-packed fifth season appears to boast alien fights and a new love interest for Morty, along with all the usual chaos the pair get up to.

Check it out:

The season is set to begin June 20, 2021.

Advert

Sharing the trailer on its YouTube, Adult Swim wrote with it, ‘Now you can start asking us about season 6. Rick and Morty return for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim.’

Adult SwimAdult Swim

The new season will come just over a year after the show’s fourth season finished in May 2020, which is pretty quick for Adult Swim. First debuting in 2013, Ricky and Morty’s second season didn’t air until 2015, followed by its third season in 2017.

Rick and Morty fans expressed their excitement of the upcoming season’s new trailer.

Advert

One person commented on the video, ‘Omg I’ve was never clicked so fast for anything,’ as someone else said, ‘Finally! Gotta commend the team for getting this out so quick considering the circumstances!’

Adult SwimAdult Swim

Another extremely excited individual wrote, ‘OMG OMG OMG cant believe it’s happening!!! Finally! 2021 delivers’.

In the meantime, you can watch the second half of Rick and Morty season four on Netflix Ireland and UK, which dropped of the video streaming service in December.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Minnesota Supreme Court Rules It Is Not Rape If Victim Is Voluntarily Intoxicated
News

Minnesota Supreme Court Rules It Is Not Rape If Victim Is Voluntarily Intoxicated

Jason Statham Fans Demand Justice After Prince William Named Sexiest Bald Man
Celebrity

Jason Statham Fans Demand Justice After Prince William Named Sexiest Bald Man

Evergreen Truck Blocks Chinese Motorway Just Days After Evergreen Ship Jams Suez Canal
Viral

Evergreen Truck Blocks Chinese Motorway Just Days After Evergreen Ship Jams Suez Canal

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi Orders Operation To Lift Containers From Trapped Suez Canal Ship
News

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi Orders Operation To Lift Containers From Trapped Suez Canal Ship

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, Adult Swim, Now, Rick and Morty, Trailer

 