Rick And Morty Season Five Gets First Trailer

Adult Swim

Rick and Morty fans rejoice because the season five trailer has finally dropped.

A first look at the popular Adult Swim cartoon’s upcoming season was first teased back in July, but the official trailer has now been released today, March 30.

The action-packed fifth season appears to boast alien fights and a new love interest for Morty, along with all the usual chaos the pair get up to.

The season is set to begin June 20, 2021.

Sharing the trailer on its YouTube, Adult Swim wrote with it, ‘Now you can start asking us about season 6. Rick and Morty return for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim.’

The new season will come just over a year after the show’s fourth season finished in May 2020, which is pretty quick for Adult Swim. First debuting in 2013, Ricky and Morty’s second season didn’t air until 2015, followed by its third season in 2017.

Rick and Morty fans expressed their excitement of the upcoming season’s new trailer.

One person commented on the video, ‘Omg I’ve was never clicked so fast for anything,’ as someone else said, ‘Finally! Gotta commend the team for getting this out so quick considering the circumstances!’

Another extremely excited individual wrote, ‘OMG OMG OMG cant believe it’s happening!!! Finally! 2021 delivers’.

In the meantime, you can watch the second half of Rick and Morty season four on Netflix Ireland and UK, which dropped of the video streaming service in December.

