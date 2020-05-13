Rick And Morty Season Four Coming To Netflix UK Next Month

rick and morty netflix 1 Adult Swim

Calling all Rick and Morty fans: the fourth season will finally be arriving on Netflix next month.

The streaming service made the announcement on its UK and Ireland Twitter account this afternoon, May 13, revealing that season 4 of the animated science fiction sitcom would be available to watch from June 16.

That’s right, folks. All of your isolation dreams – well, some of them – are about to come true because what better way to spend your days than with our favourite mad scientist and Mr. Poopybutthole?

The much-awaited fourth season first made its way onto our screens nearly six months ago now, filling the Rick and Morty-shaped void in our lives after we were made to wait a whole two years once the season three finale aired.

Netflix’s announcement comes a little over a week after the mid-season premiere of the fourth season finally arrived on E4, following five months of patient waiting from loyal fans.

The sixth episode, titled Never Ricking Morty, took a self-reflective approach, appearing to poke more than a bit of fun at fans who supposedly read too deeply into episodes.

I won’t give too much away just in case you didn’t manage to watch it, but for those who still haven’t caught up the second half of the season is available to watch every Thursday on E4 – or if you’d prefer to binge it, just wait until June.

Thanks, Netflix!

You can catch Rick and Morty Sundays on Adult Swim and Thursdays on E4 and on Netflix UK from June 16.