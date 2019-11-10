Rick And Morty Season Four Premieres Tonight

Adult Swim

Do you have a mad scientist-shaped hole in your life? Are you in desperate need of some intergalactic adventures? Are you a fretful teenager? Well good news, Rick and Morty are back to keep you company.

At least, they are in the US. Unfortunately fans in the UK will have to wait until next year to see what kind of sticky situations arise for the eccentric pair in season four.

The highly-anticipated first episode of the new season will air tonight, November 10, on Adult Swim, and it’s safe to say it’s been a long time coming. The third season came to an end in October 2017, meaning fans have had two long years to wait for Rick and Morty’s return.

Check out the trailer for season four here:

Thankfully, season four looks to be packed with just as much weird and wonderful content as its predecessors, as a trailer released earlier this year gave us a glimpse into what’s in store for Rick and his ever-anxious grandson.

Morty appears to find himself in a number of stressful situations as we see him narrowly escape some laser-blasting attackers, fall from a sheer cliff face, get involved in some sort of altercation with a dragon and turn into a vicious monster.

It’s certainly a lot to happen to one teenager, especially considering it’s all packed into five episodes.

Adult Swim

The devastatingly short season is five episodes less than seasons two and three, and six episodes less than season one. A voiceover at the end of the trailer admitted it’s ‘half the season’ fans deserve, but all the creators could handle.

The news of the short season came as a disappointment to viewers who were looking forward to getting stuck into the show for the long haul, but hopefully the creators will make these five episodes extra special in order to make up for it.

Everyone: Waits 37 years for new season of Rick and Morty Roiland & Harmon: Hey enjoy these FIVE EPISODES Me: pic.twitter.com/uiroP9HQn6 — Vero Delfino (@DolphinsRuleAll) October 7, 2019

Season four will air weekly on Adult Swim, starting tonight with an episode titled Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Repeat, before continuing with The Old Man and the Seat on November 17, One Crew Over The Crewcoo’s Morty on November 24, Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty on December 1 and Rattlestar Ricklactia on December 8.

Synopses for each episode were shared on the official Rick and Morty Twitter account, but in keeping with the theme of the show they really did not help us understand what the hell is meant to be happening.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads:

Morty goes nuts this time dawg. Rick does stuff. Season 4 premiere broh.

These loglines don't really tell you much either: Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat

Morty goes nuts this time dawg. Rick does stuff. Season 4 premiere broh. — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) October 23, 2019

With the promise of Rick doing stuff, this episode’s bound to be incredible. Right?

We’ll find out tonight!

Rick and Morty airs November 10 at 11:30pm (ET/PT) on Adult Swim.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]