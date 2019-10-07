Rick And Morty Season Four Trailer Drops

Adult Swim

Fans of Rick and Morty got more than they could have bargained for this weekend after both the release date and a trailer for the show’s fourth season were unveiled.

On Sunday night (October 6), television network Adult Swim took to Twitter to make the announcements, participating in an extremely brief but informative Q&A session.

Upon asking the question which has been on everyone’s lips for months, ‘When is Rick and Morty coming back?’, the network revealed the animated show would be returning on Sunday, November 10.

But perhaps the most exciting part about the entire thing was the surprise trailer they dropped alongside it:

The trailer reunited us with a familiar face many didn’t expect to see return: Mr. Poopybutthole, the character who is commonly associated with the show’s long hiatuses over recent years, as per Comic Book.

In the trailer, Poopybutthole can be seen taking an unsuspecting person down quite epically, challenging him with a cane and proving he picked the wrong yellow hot-dog-looking thing to mess with.

Arriving an entire nine months after it was first announced fans of Rick and Morty would be blessed with a brand new series – one which will premiere exclusively on Channel 4 in the UK – the trailer also shows the titular characters embarking on many of their usual adventures.

Adult Swim

This will be the first time ever the popular show will be available on free-to-air UK television, as part of a partnership which will also see hundreds of hours of Adult Swim content being made available to stream for free on All 4, too.

Ian Katz, Channel 4 Director of Programmes, said in a statement:

Rick and Morty is one of the most anarchic, ingenious and original shows around and the breakthrough animated hit of recent years. I’m thrilled that it’s coming to Channel 4 and E4.

Those worrying that they’ll have to wait as long as they have done for previous seasons of the show to air (I’m looking at you, season three) need not worry either, as just last year, co-creator Justin Roiland announced future plans for the show.

Adult Swim

In fact, Roiland announced that the show had been confirmed for not just one, but multiple upcoming seasons – ensuring the show’s security and with it, some sense of regularity.

The co-creator spoke to Polygon about the future of Rick and Morty and their plans to shorten the length of time between seasons:

We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security. Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.

Basically, we’ve been guaranteed a multitude of brand new episodes without the massive gaps in between. And what more could we ask for, really?

The fourth season of Rick and Morty will be available to watch from Sunday, November 10.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]