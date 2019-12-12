Rick And Morty Team Up With Pringles For New Pickle Rick Flavour

Adult Swim/Kellogg's

Whether it be the Meeseeks, Cronenberg World or Mr. Poopbutthole, Rick and Morty is one of the most beautifully weird shows on TV. But few moments are as memorable as Pickle Rick – and now, you can cement its legacy with a limited edition tub of Pringles.

In the cartoon’s third season, Rick turns himself into an anthropomorphic pickle – just because he can (also, he wants to avoid family therapy).

In the proceeding months, echoes of ‘I’m Pickle Rick!’ thundered around the globe as fans’ obsessions grew and grew. Now, the show is paying tribute to the classic episode in a new partnership with Pringles.

Pringles is teaming up with Adult Swim’s award-winning show to release Pickle Rick-flavoured crisps. For those thinking it’ll just be your standard pickled onion flavour, don’t be fooled – this will specifically taste like Pickle Rick, apparently.

In the episode, he conquers the sewers in bloody fashion, killing rodents and bugs before facing off against Jaguar (Danny Trejo). Will a single crisp capture the Pickle Rick experience?

We’ll be able to find out next year – the flavour is being released in time for the 2020 Super Bowl, set to be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on February 3. There’s no word on whether it will be available in the UK as of yet.

Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles, said in a press release:

We want to do something completely new for the brand for the 2020 Big Game and are thrilled to be partnering with Adult Swim and Rick and Morty, a show which continues to grow in popularity year after year and enjoys a cult fan following. We hope the new special edition Pickle Rick flavour will be a hit with the show’s fans.

While it’s hitting shelves ‘coast-to-coast’ in time for the big game, you’ll need to be very quick – similarly to the McDonald’s discontinued Szechuan sauce fiasco (a mere mention of it in the show made fans ravenous), people will flock to get their hands on a can.

Jill King, senior vice president for marketing and partnerships at Adult Swim, added:

We’re very thoughtful about who we partner with around Rick and Morty and we couldn’t be more pleased with our new relationship with Pringles. Not only are the Rick and Morty show creators making a hilarious spot for the Big Game, we’re extending this partnership in really exciting ways, all year long. Rick and Morty fans are going to be given amazing new opportunities to illustrate their love for this iconic show, thanks to Pringles.

Pringles’ Pickle Rick edition will hit shelves in February 2020.

