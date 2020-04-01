Rick And Morty’s New Season 4 Trailer Just Dropped

After what feels like years of anticipation, Rick and Morty will finally return with the second half of season four, Adult Swim has confirmed.

It was recently teased, during the re-airing of the duo’s anime short, that new episodes were on their way, but I don’t think anyone anticipated it would be so soon.

Adult Swim’s confirmation came with an official trailer for The Other Five, which sees the grandfather-grandson duo get back to action to the backdrop of The Boys Are Back In Town, as they continue the search for Summer.

Fans of the adult sci-fi cartoon were left pretty much hanging after the last episodes, which ended mid-way through season four, without any inkling as to what was to happen next. Aside from their outing into pickle-flavoured Pringles.

The first five episodes of the season showed the pair travelling through several different genres – from fantasy to heist films – but there was an equal measure of emotion in there too, as Rick continues to struggle with the increasing loneliness he feels.

Fans noticed a significant link missing throughout the first five episodes, as there seemed to be no connection to the previous series. In fact, there was barely a mention of the trials and tribulations of the first three seasons at all. Therefore, it’s widely hoped that the new episodes will start to connect this leg of the journey with the long-running stories built up in previous plots.

If you’ve not already feasted your eyes on it, with just over a month to go until the new episodes drop, it would be worth checking out Adult Swim’s new CG animated anime short, which includes a samurai take on Rick and Morty as the pair fend off a group of attacking Ricks.

The countdown is on. Rick and Morty: The Other Five airs on May 3, 2020.