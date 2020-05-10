Rick Moranis Admits He Drove Honey, I Shrunk The Kids Director Crazy In Rare TV Appearance

Rick Moranis Disney+/Buena Vista Pictures

After more than two decades spent out of the spotlight, Rick Moranis has given a rare interview appearance on Disney+’s Prop Culture.

Advert

Moranis, 67, appeared in some of the most iconic movies of the 80s and 90s, including Little Shop of Horrors, Ghostbusters and – of course – Honey, I Shrunk The Kids.

With sequel Shrunk on the way, Moranis – who will be reprising his role as eccentric inventor Wayne Szalinski – chatted about his time on the set of the original 1989 classic.

Honey, I Shrunk The Kids Buena Vista Pictures

Rather than a remake, Shrunk continues the story of the hapless Szalinski family, who have so far managed to shrink children, shrink adults and make a terrifyingly large toddler.

Advert

Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast) will be playing Wayne’s now adult son Nick, who ends up following in his father’s wacky footsteps by – you guessed it – shrinking his own kids.

Joe Johnston – who directed the first madcap outing – will be sat in the Shrunk director’s chair, and it looks likely there will be plenty of amicable head butting behind the scenes.

Speaking during episode five of Prop Culture’s very first season, Moranis admitted to having driven Johnston ‘crazy’ the first time around:

He had the vision of this in his head. And on that movie, I was really an actor. I think I drove him crazy a couple of times trying to get more comedy into it ’cause I was always looking for how to disrupt and get some more jokes in, and poor Joe just wanted to make his movie.

Although there may have been a few creative differences behind the scenes, Moranis clearly has plenty of respect for Johnston, and was tempted to make his own return after it was confirmed Johnston would be directing.

Moranis’s last venture into live action movies was way back in 1996 with Big Bully, and he has since only done voice work.

After his wife, the costume designer Ann Belsky, died from breast cancer in 1997, Moranis took a step back from show-business to concentrate on raising his children.

Advert

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, Moranis said:

I was working with really interesting people, wonderful people. I went from that to being at home with a couple of little kids, which is a very different lifestyle. But it was important to me. I have absolutely no regrets whatsoever. My life is wonderful.

It will be brilliant to see the exceedingly likeable and funny Moranis back on the silver screen once more. For now, we can make do with this cracking interview, which also reveals how Moranis kept prop glasses from every single movie he was in.

You can watch the episode of Prop Culture on Disney+ now.