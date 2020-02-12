Rick Moranis Confirmed To Return For Honey I Shrunk The Kids Sequel

Aware that the family ties have loosened over time but seemingly afraid to confront anyone directly. [Wayne] has been tinkering alone in his attic for decades, dealing with the grief of losing his wife.

When we first meet him, he has accidentally shrunk himself and is flying around on a shrunken drone — seemingly lost in a continuous of tinkering and experimenting that often puts himself and his family in jeopardy.

He later reveals he shut himself away to try and invent a solution to help shrink [wife] Diane’s cancer but found it hard to cope when he ran out of time.

His guilt and shame is palpable. Through the crisis of the kids getting shrunk, the truth emerges and the bonds begin to redevelop between him and his kids.