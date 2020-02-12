Rick Moranis Confirmed To Return For Honey I Shrunk The Kids Sequel
Rick Moranis is officially confirmed to return for a Honey, I Shrunk The Kids sequel.
The new film, Shrunk, is set to be a follow-up to the beloved 1989 film, telling the story of Wayne Szalinski’s son, who is now grown up and aspiring to be a scientist like his father.
Moranis played Wayne in Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, and when Shrunk was announced there was much speculation as to whether he would come out of retirement and return to the role.
Now, both Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter have confirmed the actor has closed a deal with Disney to bring his character back to the silver screen.
Moranis stepped away from the spotlight in 1997 to focus on raising his children. He has not appeared in a major live-action film since the 1997 sequel Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, so fans of the franchise will no doubt be delighted with the news of his return.
According to Disney news site DisInsider, the pitch for the new film reads:
Aware that the family ties have loosened over time but seemingly afraid to confront anyone directly. [Wayne] has been tinkering alone in his attic for decades, dealing with the grief of losing his wife.
When we first meet him, he has accidentally shrunk himself and is flying around on a shrunken drone — seemingly lost in a continuous of tinkering and experimenting that often puts himself and his family in jeopardy.
He later reveals he shut himself away to try and invent a solution to help shrink [wife] Diane’s cancer but found it hard to cope when he ran out of time.
His guilt and shame is palpable. Through the crisis of the kids getting shrunk, the truth emerges and the bonds begin to redevelop between him and his kids.
Shrunk is also set to star Josh Gad, who voiced the beloved snowman Olaf in Frozen, with David Hoberman producing and Todd Rosenberg penning the script.
