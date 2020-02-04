Rick Moranis Reportedly Coming Out Of Retirement for Honey, I Shrunk The Kids Reboot
Honey, I Shrunk The Kids star Rick Moranis is rumoured to be coming out of retirement for a reboot of the beloved 80s comedy.
The 66-year-old hasn’t appeared in a major live-action film since the 1997 sequel Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves!, and while he’s been involved in some voice overs and animation work he has mostly kept out of the spotlight.
That could be about to change, however, as it’s been revealed the actor is in ‘early talks to come out of retirement’ and star in the upcoming reboot, Shrunk.
Disney Insider broke the news, though it’s been emphasised Moranis hasn’t officially signed on to the project yet. If the 66-year-old decides to get involved he would reprise his role as Wayne Szalinski, the scientist who accidentally shrinks his own and two neighbouring children.
The reboot, reportedly set around three decades after the original, sounds relatively morose in comparison to the original, with Wayne living a sheltered life following the loss of his wife.
The synopsis explains:
Aware that the family ties have loosened over time but seemingly afraid to confront anyone directly. [Wayne] has been tinkering alone in his attic for decades, dealing with the grief of losing his wife.
When we first meet him, he has accidentally shrunk himself and is flying around on a shrunken drone — seemingly lost in a continuous of tinkering and experimenting that often puts himself and his family in jeopardy.
He later reveals he shut himself away to try and invent a solution to help shrink Diane’s cancer but found it hard to cope when he ran out of time. His guilt and shame is palpable. Through the crisis of the kids getting shrunk, the truth emerges and the bonds begin to redevelop between him and his kids.
Moranis took a step back from Hollywood in the late 90s to focus on raising his children after he lost his wife, a decision he has ‘absolutely no regrets’ about.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, the actor said it was ‘important’ he focus on his children, though he would admitted he’d be open to returning to the screen for ‘anything that [he] would find interesting.’
Shrunk will reportedly begin shooting in the coming months with an eye toward a theatrical release. No official release date has been set, though it will likely arrive in 2021.
