Rick And Morty Spin-Off The Vindicators Announced
The creators of Rick and Morty have announced a new spin-off from the show, called The Vindicators.
Adult Swim says the series will be one of four ‘digital short’ spin-offs expected to launch in the next year.
The Vindicators will feature Rick and Morty characters Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob, with Rick and Morty co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland serving as executive producers on the new spin-off.
Fellow executive producers Sarah Carbiener and Erica Rosbe told The Hollywood Reporter:
We are thrilled to work in the Rick and Morty universe again, and these shorts are an incredible opportunity to explore what happens in the aftermath of the Vindicators saving (or destroying) worlds,
We’re so excited to show how this team of superheroes is plenty dysfunctional whether Rick’s around to have half of them murdered or not.
Adult Swim has also announced spin-offs based on three of its other most popular shows, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken and Pretty Face Is Going to Hell.
The new series are expected to consist of between eight and 10 episodes each, and will be made available on ‘global digital platforms’.
Rick and Morty first aired in 2013, and the animated comedy has gone on to receive critical acclaim. In 2018, Adult Swim ordered at least 70 episodes of the show as part of a new long-term deal.
The fifth season of Rick and Morty is set to premiere on June 20.
