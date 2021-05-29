Ricky Gervais ‘Appalled’ As Long-Time Collaborator Charlie Hanson Alleged To Be Sexual ‘Predator’

Charlie Hanson is a predator who uses his reputation, connections and standing in order to groom far younger, impressionable and sometimes vulnerable women into trusting him.

At times he will promise them a starry career under his wing, and then exploits that trust in creepy and illegal ways. He then tries to diminish the seriousness of what he’s done by telling these young women – us – that it wasn’t as bad as it seemed, that it was somehow blameless. He does his best to convince himself – and others – that this method of operating is fine. But we know it is not fine.