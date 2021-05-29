Ricky Gervais ‘Appalled’ As Long-Time Collaborator Charlie Hanson Alleged To Be Sexual ‘Predator’
Ricky Gervais has reacted to allegations made against his long-time collaborator Charlie Hanson.
The actor has released a statement after Hanson, the producer of After Life, Extras and Cemetery Junction, was accused of being a sexual predator.
The response comes after an email written to Netflix and BAFTA noted the historical allegations against the producer.
According to The Times, the 5,000-word email sent by the accuser stated:
Charlie Hanson is a predator who uses his reputation, connections and standing in order to groom far younger, impressionable and sometimes vulnerable women into trusting him.
At times he will promise them a starry career under his wing, and then exploits that trust in creepy and illegal ways. He then tries to diminish the seriousness of what he’s done by telling these young women – us – that it wasn’t as bad as it seemed, that it was somehow blameless. He does his best to convince himself – and others – that this method of operating is fine. But we know it is not fine.
In response to these claims, Netflix has removed Hanson from the production of the third season of After Life. Furthermore, the star of the show, Gervais, commented on the situation.
He said:
I am shocked and appalled to learn of the historical allegations made by a number of women against Charlie Hanson. The decision was made to immediately remove him from production and I am confident the matter is being handled thoroughly.
Hanson’s legal representatives have hit back at the claims, releasing a statement that said:
Our client is shocked and appalled by these historical and false allegations of improper conduct towards women. He maintains that he has never acted inappropriately on any production, or at all, and has never had any complaints made about his conduct over the course of many decades in the media industry.
Within the statement, Hanson also commented:
I have been made aware of allegations made against me concerning improper conduct towards women dating back many years. Based on the summaries that have been provided to me, I understand that many of these accusations are made anonymously and are demonstrably false. I have not had one complaint in decades of work in the media industry.
I categorically reject any wrongdoing on my part, and strongly refute the allegations that have been levelled at me. I have worked with and supported hundreds of men and women during my working life and will do what is necessary to protect and/or restore my reputation. I will also cooperate with any formal inquiries. The matter is now in the hands of my solicitors.
Topics: Film and TV, After Life, Netflix, Now, Ricky Gervais