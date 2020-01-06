Ricky Gervais Begs Celebs Not To Make Political Speeches Because They Know Nothing

PA

Ricky Gervais has laid into celebs and then some at the Golden Globes, begging them not to make their acceptance speeches political because they ‘know nothing’.

Advertisements

With his usual sharp sense of humour, the 58-year-old comedian skewered the film industry for what he regards to be complete hypocrisy.

Using the example of companies such as Apple releasing TV content, Gervais remarked that the actors would go as far as to work for terrorist group ISIS if they were to launch a streaming service.

Advertisements

The speech turned heated as Gervais laid into the audience:

You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, right, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god and f*ck off.

Gervais continued in a similar disdainful tone:

It’s already three hours long. Right, let’s do the first award. The first award! [checks watch] The first award is for best actor in a television series, musical or comedy. To present the award is a couple of actors off the telly. What can I say? Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Fans are well used to Gervais’ pull no punches attitude, and there has been much anticipation about how harsh he would be during the ceremony. And they certainly haven’t been disappointed.

Images of uncomfortable looking celebs – including nominee Tom Hanks – have since gone viral, and those with pre-prepared inspirational speeches will no doubt feel a little uncomfortable taking to the stage following Gervais’ ridicule…

Advertisements

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]