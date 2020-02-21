Ricky Gervais Confirms Dog Doesn’t Die In After Life Season 2

ricky gervais after life dog 1 Netflix

With more than two months to go until the second season of After Life hits our screens, time seems to be bloody dragging doesn’t it?

Advert

Combine that seemingly endless wait with the miserable weather and gloomy nights that just don’t seem to be getting any lighter – despite us edging closer and closer to spring – and it makes for a very unhappy bunch of Netflix viewers.

Not to worry though, because we’ve at least been given some good news that should be able to keep us going until the new series is released. That being, the dog does NOT die in season two. Thank God.

after life dog Netflix

The announcement came after Netflix shared a heartbreaking clip from season one on Twitter, in which Ricky Gervais’ character Tony talks to fellow widower Anne about losing his wife.

Advert

Acknowledging the second season’s release date, the streaming service wrote: ‘After Life returns for season 2 on 24 April, but for now let’s remember Penelope Wilton’s Heartbreaking Bench Wisdom from season 1.’

Immediately underneath the post, one cynical viewer wrote the words that are surely on everyone’s minds: ‘The dogs gonna die isnt [sic] it.’ As I said, extremely cynical. Luckily, Gervais was having none of it and replied to the Twitter user with two simple (but extremely effective) words: ‘Definitely not.’

Phew.

Season one introduced viewers to Tony, the grieving protagonist who was dealing with the loss of his wife the only way he knew – by giving up on pretty much everything in life.

Throughout the season, viewers watched as Tony considered suicide, but ultimately decided to live long enough to punish the world for his wife’s loss by speaking and doing whatever he bloody well wanted to.

As Tony attempted to navigate the world in his newly-grumpy – and extremely heart-broken – state, he had to rely on the support of his family and friends to help him make it through the other side. And yes, when I say friends and family I do mean his adorable dog, Brandy, who stuck by him through thick and thin.

after life dog 2 Netflix

Advert

The end of the first season saw Tony eventually catching sight of the light at the end the tunnel, with the second season hopefully seeing his character cautiously embracing a more optimistic lifestyle.

We haven’t been given any further details about what we can expect in season two but hey, what more do we need than the dog?! Even Ricky knows that’s the most important part.

After Life season two arrives on Netflix on April 24.