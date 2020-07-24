Ricky Gervais Confirms First Episode Of After Life Series 3 Is Written Netflix/rickygervais/Instagram

Need another season of the heartwarming After Life? Of course you do, we all do.

Advert

In that case, good news just in; the third season is well under way, as the show’s creator, writer, producer, director and star Ricky Gervais took to social media last night, July 23, to show off the script for season three’s first episode.

It might feel like a lifetime ago, but season two of After Life only premiered on Netflix in April this year. Luckily for us, Gervais isn’t one to make us wait too long.

Being the modest guy that he is, Gervais posed with the script in front of his cabinet of just a few major awards. My question is how far does that BAFTA awards shelf stretch?

Advert

Of course, this is just the script for episode one. Thankfully, Gervais seems to have a handle on where it’ll take us, Tony, his dog Brandy, the Tambury Gazette and the rest of the cast as, when one fan asked whether he’d finished writing the whole season, Gervais replied: ‘Just ep 1. The rest are getting there though.’

Gervais has been known to follow in Faulty Towers’ footsteps, only creating two seasons of his acclaimed sitcoms such as The Office, Extras and Derek.

After Life, however, seems to have broken the mould for Gervais, and he’s obviously well on the way to creating more.

Though he previously told Digital Spy he ‘didn’t know about season three’, he said: ‘But what I’ve said is, for the first time ever, I would do a season three, because the world [in the show] is so rich.’

Gervais added:

I love the characters. I love all the actors in it. I love my character. I love the town. I love the themes. I love the dog. So I would do a third one. But it’s got to be a real – it’s got to be a real demanded-for encore. I’m not going to just do it.

Well, it’s real, and he’s doing it.

Advert

After Life seasons one and two are available to watch on Netflix now.