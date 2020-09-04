Ricky Gervais Finishes Script For After Life Season 3

ricky gervais after life 3 rickygervais/Instagram/Netflix

Fancy a bit of good news on a Friday morning to cheer you right up? Of course you do, which is why I’m bringing you the best news possible: Ricky Gervais has finished the first draft of the script for After Life season 3.

The exciting announcement comes almost four months after Netflix first confirmed there would be a third season of the show, and just over a month since Gervais showed off the script for season three’s first episode.

Which basically means – if we’re following the pattern of the previous two seasons, which have both consisted of six episodes – he’s somehow managed to write the other five episodes in a month. An impressive feat, I think we can all agree, especially considering I’ve managed to do precisely nothing in that time.

The comedian – who also happens to be the show’s creator, writer, producer, director and star all rolled into one – shared a picture of the finished script on social media yesterday, September 3, to celebrate the good news.

Alongside the script was a bottle of whisky, with Gervais writing in an accompanying caption: ‘This calls for a little celebration.’ That it does, with his followers immediately getting in on the action and celebrating with him.

One Instagram user exclaimed: ‘Omg is this really happening??? The BEST writing EVER,’ while another simply wrote: ‘F*CK YES!’ Another added: ‘Oommmggggggg so exciting! Cannot wait!’ Basically, people are excited and I’m all here for it.

Despite the inevitable excitement though, the news is bittersweet as it brings us closer to the end of the heartbreaking yet somehow hilarious series, which follows Tony – a man whose life is turned upside down when his wife dies from breast cancer.

Why? Because Gervais himself has previously confirmed this will be the third and final season, telling fans in a livestream video it will be the ‘last one, definitely’.

I’m not crying, you are.

Although After Life season three doesn’t have a release date yet, seasons one and two are available to watch on Netflix now.