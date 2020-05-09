Ricky Gervais Releases 19 Minutes Of Bloopers From After Life Season 2 Netflix

Ricky Gervais has released a full 19 minute video of bloopers from After Life season two.

I, like many others, have been left with a huge After Life sized hole in my life after successfully binge watching its second season in just a few days.

With this in mind, Gervais has pampered to our sorrowful tweets of missing the show and demanding more by releasing the 19 minute video of bloopers on his YouTube yesterday, May 8.

From Brandy the dog getting overly friendly with Ricky’s ear, to hearing the actor-cum-writer guffaw in the background of filming – the video is just as hilarious as you’d think it would be.

Here’s a snippet of what to expect:

The video has had over 340,000 views (and counting) in just 24 hours and has gone done a storm with the show’s fans.

Commenting on the YouTube video, one person wrote, ‘This is so so needed in lockdown. I haven’t laughed so much for ages’, while some else commented on Ricky’s iconic laugh writing, ‘You know its funny when Ricky does his high pitched parrot laugh’.

One guy shared his favourite part of the bloopers on Twitter and apparently laughed so hard he peed a bit.

ricky gervais after life Netflix

He tweeted alongside a clip of the birthday cake eating scene:

Oh my god I needed this laugh right now!!!! I haven’t laughed so hard for a long time…..I even managed to leak a teeny tiny bit of wee!!!

Gervais replied to the tweeting saying, ‘It was mental. I thought he was going vomit at one point.’

You can watch the full 19-minute long video on Ricky’s YouTube channel here.

Earlier this week, Netflix confirmed the popular series will be returning for a third season.

Keeping it short and sweet, the online streaming service tweeted on Wednesday, May 6, ‘NEWS: After Life will return for season 3.’

Gervais also took to Twitter to confirm the news writing that Netflix suggested that he ‘got off his fat arse’ and do another season.

However, the announcement of a third reason comes with some bad news too.

In a livestream video, Ricky said that it would be the ‘last one, definitely’ while adding it’s the first time he’s ever done a third series of anything.

To ensure Netflix can’t ask for a fourth season, Gervais joked that he might have Tanbury, the town where the series is based, ‘hit by a meteor’.

That would be one way to end with a bang – literally.