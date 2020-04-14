Ricky Gervais Says Celebrities Complaining About Isolation Need To Focus On ‘Selfless’ Frontline Workers

After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again. Or porters.

These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly. But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it.