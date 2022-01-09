Ricky Gervais Says People Have Grown Tired Of ‘Lecturing’ Celebrities

Alamy/Netflix/Everett Collection

Ricky Gervais has spoken out about the response to his controversial Golden Globes appearances, claiming people have grown ‘tired’ of being ‘lectured’ by celebrities.

Gervais hosted the awards show five times between 2011 and 2020, receiving a mixed response for his close-to-the-bone jokes at the expense of celebrities in attendance.

Now, reflecting on his hosting stints in the wake of the effective cancellation of the high profile awards show following an industry boycott, Gervais has said he believes the public’s attitude to celebrities has soured in recent years, accusing stars of ‘virtue signalling.’

‘The first time I did it, ten years ago, everyone was like, ‘Ah, how can you talk to these wonderful multi-millionaires, how can you talk to these beautiful people, like that? We love celebrities,” the After Life star told The Sun in a recent interview.

However, he recalled that ‘By the last one it was like, ‘God, give it to them, we hate celebrities!”

Gervais went on to pin the blame on the political and social climate over the past decade, saying ‘With all of the austerity and people struggling, they think, ‘Why are these people lecturing me? They’re going to an awards ceremony in a limo and are telling me to recycle?”

‘People just got sick of it, just got sick of virtue signalling. And they were like a beacon to aim their wrath at,’ he said.

‘The people with nothing became tired of being lectured by people who had everything.’

While many would point out that Gervais himself is a wealthy celebrity who often uses his platform to promote causes close to him, the comedian claimed he always tries to ‘punch up’ when it comes to his work, describing himself as ‘down in the mud with the other peasants.’

The 2022 Golden Globes Awards are set to take place tonight, January 9. The ceremony will be streamed online, with no red carpet or celebrity presenters.