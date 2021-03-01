unilad
Advert

Ricky Gervais Sends Message To Hollywood Ahead Of 2021 Golden Globes

by : Cameron Frew on : 01 Mar 2021 00:19
PA Images/Golden Globes/Facebook

Ricky Gervais has sent a message to Hollywood ahead of tonight’s Golden Globes ceremony. 

The 58-year-old British comedian has hosted the awards show five times across his career, in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2020.

Advert

His last appearance was particularly brutal, saying from the outset that he ‘didn’t care anymore’ as it was his final time hosting, before invoking Felicity Huffman and Jeffrey Epstein, and taking aim at every celebrity in attendance.

This year, fan-favourites Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are returning to host the ceremony. Taking to Twitter to share 2020’s opening monologue, Gervais wrote: ‘Everyone can relax… have a great night.’

Gervais eviscerated his audience, to both the acclaim and distaste of viewers, saying: ‘So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.’

Advert

He added: ‘So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your god and f*ck off, okay? It’s already three hours long.’

There’s reason in the comic’s harshness. He earlier explained to The Hollywood Reporter: ‘I try and make it a spectator sport. I try and play the outsider.’

Gervais continued: ‘It would be nauseating for me to come out and go… hey, George, how you doing, thanks for letting me use your villa. Hey, Brad, see you tonight, yeah?’

Advert

He added: ‘It’s horrible. I’ve got to be the bloke sitting at home who shouldn’t have been invited. That’s who I’ve got to be.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Inventor Builds World’s First Plane Made Entirely From Hemp
Technology

Inventor Builds World’s First Plane Made Entirely From Hemp

Shotgun With Built-In Camera, Wi-Fi, And Bluetooth Faces Backlash
Technology

Shotgun With Built-In Camera, Wi-Fi, And Bluetooth Faces Backlash

Billie Eilish’s Fans Accuse Ex-Boyfriend Of ‘Grooming’ Her After Documentary
Celebrity

Billie Eilish’s Fans Accuse Ex-Boyfriend Of ‘Grooming’ Her After Documentary

Two Men Arrested In Mexico Allegedly For Kissing On Beach ‘Near Children’
Life

Two Men Arrested In Mexico Allegedly For Kissing On Beach ‘Near Children’

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Golden Globes, Ricky Gervais

Credits

The Hollywood Reporter

  1. The Hollywood Reporter

    Ricky Gervais, 5-Time Golden Globes Host, Has a Few More Things to Say to Hollywood

 