Ricky Gervais Sends Message To Hollywood Ahead Of 2021 Golden Globes

PA Images/Golden Globes/Facebook

Ricky Gervais has sent a message to Hollywood ahead of tonight’s Golden Globes ceremony.

The 58-year-old British comedian has hosted the awards show five times across his career, in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2020.

His last appearance was particularly brutal, saying from the outset that he ‘didn’t care anymore’ as it was his final time hosting, before invoking Felicity Huffman and Jeffrey Epstein, and taking aim at every celebrity in attendance.

This year, fan-favourites Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are returning to host the ceremony. Taking to Twitter to share 2020’s opening monologue, Gervais wrote: ‘Everyone can relax… have a great night.’

Gervais eviscerated his audience, to both the acclaim and distaste of viewers, saying: ‘So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.’

He added: ‘So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your god and f*ck off, okay? It’s already three hours long.’

There’s reason in the comic’s harshness. He earlier explained to The Hollywood Reporter: ‘I try and make it a spectator sport. I try and play the outsider.’

Gervais continued: ‘It would be nauseating for me to come out and go… hey, George, how you doing, thanks for letting me use your villa. Hey, Brad, see you tonight, yeah?’

He added: ‘It’s horrible. I’ve got to be the bloke sitting at home who shouldn’t have been invited. That’s who I’ve got to be.’