Ricky Gervais Shares After Life Season 3 Teaser And Fans Are Already Crying

by : Emily Brown on : 04 Dec 2021 13:41
Ricky Gervais Shares After Life Season 3 Teaser And Fans Are Already CryingNetflix

After Life fans can barely contain their excitement – or tears – after Ricky Gervais shared a teaser for the upcoming third series of the beloved show. 

As well as being undoubtedly hilarious, Gervais’ Netflix show swept viewers along on a rollercoaster of emotions as it detailed his character Tony’s experiences following the loss of his wife.

After coming across as almost unbearably miserable in the first series, Tony began to open up and enjoy life once again with the help of new friends. His journey continued in the second series released in April 2020, and he will soon be back again in the upcoming third instalment, which Gervais teased with a video shared this week.

Check it out below:

Set to a song titled Just Three Things, the video gave viewers a look at a number of scenes from After Life, featuring Tony alongside his dad, his dog and his late wife.

Fans expressed both their excitement and sadness over the video, with one person writing: ‘You made me cry……….again! It’s beautiful Ricky.’

Another comment reads: ‘I’m sat in a cafe when this pops up – so I stupidly click on it knowing full well I may end up in tears. And I have. Thanks, Ricky.’

The upcoming third series is set to be the last of the show, with Gervais having previously confirmed that he’d ‘already made [his] mind up there won’t be a four.’

Speaking after the release of series two, per The Mirror, the comedian said: ‘And you do put those things out there to make you remember as it’s tempting but… there’s an old saying that ‘to lead the orchestra, you’ve got to turn your back on the audience’. That’s true. The audience think they want another one, but they’re not sure. So you’ve got to be careful.’

There is currently no release date confirmed for the third series of After Life, but upon sharing the video Gervais confirmed that it would be ‘coming soon’.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, After Life, Netflix, Ricky Gervais

    Just Three Things. Written for #Afterlife by Ricky Gervais and Andy Burrows

 