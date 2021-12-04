Ricky Gervais Shares After Life Season 3 Teaser And Fans Are Already Crying

Netflix

After Life fans can barely contain their excitement – or tears – after Ricky Gervais shared a teaser for the upcoming third series of the beloved show.

As well as being undoubtedly hilarious, Gervais’ Netflix show swept viewers along on a rollercoaster of emotions as it detailed his character Tony’s experiences following the loss of his wife.

Advert 10

After coming across as almost unbearably miserable in the first series, Tony began to open up and enjoy life once again with the help of new friends. His journey continued in the second series released in April 2020, and he will soon be back again in the upcoming third instalment, which Gervais teased with a video shared this week.

Check it out below:

Loading…

Set to a song titled Just Three Things, the video gave viewers a look at a number of scenes from After Life, featuring Tony alongside his dad, his dog and his late wife.

Advert 10

Fans expressed both their excitement and sadness over the video, with one person writing: ‘You made me cry……….again! It’s beautiful Ricky.’

Another comment reads: ‘I’m sat in a cafe when this pops up – so I stupidly click on it knowing full well I may end up in tears. And I have. Thanks, Ricky.’

The upcoming third series is set to be the last of the show, with Gervais having previously confirmed that he’d ‘already made [his] mind up there won’t be a four.’

Advert 10

Speaking after the release of series two, per The Mirror, the comedian said: ‘And you do put those things out there to make you remember as it’s tempting but… there’s an old saying that ‘to lead the orchestra, you’ve got to turn your back on the audience’. That’s true. The audience think they want another one, but they’re not sure. So you’ve got to be careful.’

There is currently no release date confirmed for the third series of After Life, but upon sharing the video Gervais confirmed that it would be ‘coming soon’.